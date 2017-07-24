Future of You

Want to Cut Your Carbon Footprint? Get Liquefied When You’re Dead

You may not equate death with climate change, but disposing of human remains leaves a fairly hefty carbon footprint.

“Cremation is really what people hold up as the environmentally friendly option,” says Caitlin Doughty, a mortician in Los Angeles. “It’s better than the whole rigmarole of formaldehyde and chemicals and big caskets that go into the more traditional funeral industry, but it still releases mercury into the air, and it uses a whole ton of natural gas.”

Plus, Doughty says, cemeteries monopolize land, an increasingly precious resource as the population grows.

Hence the growing popularity of a green alternative, known as water cremation, bio-cremation or flameless cremation. Basically, the body is dissolved in a hot chemical bath, leaving a sterile solution that can be flushed down the drain. The carbon footprint of this process is just a quarter of traditional fire cremation because it uses so much less energy; and only a sixth of a burial because it doesn’t require the materials for concrete headstones, mahogany caskets or the chemicals used in embalming.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would legalize water cremation. In the last decade, two previous efforts have failed, although the process has been approved in 14 other states, including neighboring Nevada. This year, a third attempt is gaining momentum in California, progressing further in the Legislature than the previous bills.

Not an Acid Bath

There’s only one place in California where bodies are currently dissolved — legally, at least. That would be a chilly basement lab at UCLA, where cadavers that have outlived their usefulness at the medical school end up. The room smells a little like shellfish, which I think might be the smell of melted flesh. But the guy in charge, Dean Fisher, laughs at that notion.

Fisher, the head of the university’s Donated Body Program, explains that I’m sniffing potassium hydroxide, a base, and the chemical of choice for liquefying bodies, because it catalyzes the hydrogen in water to more rapidly attack the chemical bonds between molecules in the body. (The process is technically called alkaline hydrolysis.)

“So, it’s not an acid at all,” said Fisher. “Some people say this is an acid bath, and they’re wrong.”

Potassium hydroxide is found in the Earth’s crust — and in many household cleaning products. It’s the same chemical that breaks down or composts organic matter in dirt.

“So, like, if you were to bury a body in soil, all we’re doing is we’re speeding that up,” says Fisher. “We’re adding heat to that.”

UCLA’s Dean Fisher opens an alkaline hydrolysis machine that can dissolve bodies. (Lesley McClurg/ KQED)

A Whirlpool for the Dead

That heat is applied inside a shiny stainless-steel chamber, about the size of a large van. The front of the machine has a circular hatch, modeled after a submarine door. The hatch leads to a dark tunnel where cadavers are heated to 302 degrees and then bathed in 270 gallons of liquid for three to four hours. That’s about twice as long as the time required for a fire cremation.

The  cost varies widely in the U.S., depending on location, but typically, funeral homes charge $150-$500 more for a water cremation than for one done with flames.

What’s usually left at the end of the process is a tray scattered with clean white bones, and maybe some items of medical hardware. Fisher shows me an example when he opens the door, revealing the remains of a dissolved male body.

“There’s a pacemaker in there,” says Fisher. “There’s a couple of prosthetics. It looks like he’s had a hip replacement, and it looks like he’s had a knee replacement, also.”

Some of the metal in these parts can be recycled, and everything left over is sterile. Nothing organic survives during a water cremation. No bacteria — not even a strand of DNA.

The bones will be pulverized into a white powder that can be placed in an urn, just like the ashes in a traditional cremation.

The pulverized bones from a water cremation ready to be placed inside an urn. (Lesley McClurg/ KQED)

From a cupboard nearby, Fisher holds up a tooth with a mercury filling. The silver molar demonstrates part of why water is more eco-friendly than flame. When you burn a body, the toxic mercury in dental fillings vaporizes and escapes into the air.

Ick Factor

But water cremation proved a tough sell the last two times legalization was tried in California. There’s an inherent ick factor: You’re reducing loved ones to a chemical broth that swirls down the drain.

“This just leaves us questioning,” said Ned Dolejsi, the executive director of the California Catholic Conference. “Why did part of grandma go to the waste treatment plant?” He says water cremation isn’t inherently wrong, but it also doesn’t treat life — or death — with dignity and respect.

The California Funeral Director’s Association, which originally opposed the bill, now supports it, after some changes the group wanted were approved. This is the first time the organization has supported water cremation.

The proposed bill sailed through the Assembly in June. Now it’s before the Senate.

If it passes, Californians could choose to dissolve loved ones by 2020.

  • Jane Peters

    Burying people at sea would be more ecologically sound than this. There’s no chemicals or heat/energy involved. They could be wrapped in an all organic cotton shroud and weighed down with sea rocks. And for an even lower carbon footprint taken out on sailboats.

  • spiropentane

    “it catalyzes the hydrogen in water to more rapidly attack the chemical bonds between molecules in the body” <– This is incorrect. It's hydroxide, not hydrogen, that attacks the bonds.

    • hyedenny

      Actually, you’re wrong too.
      1) “Catalyzing the hydrogen in water” is a nonsense statement. And,
      2) Hydroxide doesn’t “attack chemical bonds between molecules in the body.” The author is right on this one and you’re wrong.: Hydrogen anions — or said another way, protons — CAN break chemical bonds like the organic ones found in flesh. It’s simple hydrolysis. You’re confusing inorganic chemistry with o-chem.

  • ahimsa

    How does this method compare with the composting option that is in the works?

    Details at http://www.urbandeathproject.org/

    • beagal

      That is an option. Sorry, I had forgotten about that.

  • Keith Silva

    The reporter should have looked a little deeper at the primary reason the funeral industry is pushing this process. The issue here is more about money than science. With cremation, the funeral industry members are completely responsible for the environmental costs and impacts of the process, including obtaining air pollution permits. The alkaline hydrolysis process, with its discharge to the public sewer system and public wastewater treatment plant, transfers some of the processing and regulatory costs from the funeral industry to the public sector utilities. I think it’s time for another report in the KQED Economy program.

  • David_from_San_Diego

    Better solution: People who have IQs less than 100 stop having children.

    • Will setag

      that would eliminate 99% of government employees

      • City_Of_Champyinz

        Win-win situation then. I like it.

    • Mike .

      That’s Racist! LOL!

    • Elizabeth Greene

      You assume, incorrectly, that dumb people have dumb children. IQ is a poorly heritable trait.

  • Real_American78

    why wait until your dead? If you believe humans are the problem then go liquify yourself immediately. Otherwise, you’re the problem.

  • Will setag

    So now even if you die your causing global warming. …this is getting totally insane. we need to disolve liberals.

    • Al-gore

      Will please accept my apologies for only being able to “up vote” once.

      • anotherhuman

        Ditto!!! (What he said!)

        Thumbs waaaaaay up!!!

    • Russ

      can’t upvote you enough

    • Angela Moore

      I wonder how the concrete vaults buried 5-6 ft underground are responsible for the dead releasing CO2. And when Muslims demand burials in the US wrapped only in a sheet, no vault, no casket, and no deeper than 5 ft? I’m trying to understand how that is NOT a negative for the environmentalists.

      • Eddy J. Secco

        Apparently Muslims are incapable of emitting greenhouse gases. Convert or die!

      • Elizabeth Greene

        The concrete of the vault is made from mined* and calcined* limestone. The casket is made from metals that have to be mined*, hauled* , refined*, forged*, shaped*, welded*, and then lined* with synthetic* materials before being transported* to the gravesite and being buried in a hole with an excavator*.

        Processes with *s use dead dinosaur energy or products made from dead dinosaurs that release CO2.

        Don’t misread this into thinking that I want to change how we bury people or that I that I think this is the cure-all for global CO2 production. That’s a different question for a different day.

        • Jim

          Top cool aid drinker from the left. I have heard all of your arguments. None hold any water.

        • CorpsemenFromAll57States

          And yet, this is still better than dumping the dead in a big trench somewhere. Man’s ingenuity is only eclipsed by the dumbassery of some.

    • OLDBUFF53

      You’re absolutely correct. We could save society by dissolving all libtards and RINOS. Add to the list all progressives and muzzie scum. Then flush them all to the treatment plant where all turds end up

  • B.J. Neyer

    Does anyone remember the movie, “Soylent Green?”

    • cincyjs

      My thoughts exactly. You beat me to though. I have the movie on DVD and watch it occasionally.

  • Gary3562

    I want an article on how to cause the largest carbon footprint. Because whatever that is, that’s what I want to do. Just as one last “screw you” to the man made global warming crowd!

    • zolf

      Ask al gore.

      • City_Of_Champyinz

        you mean the guy who has like 3 waterfront homes while claiming the sea level is going to rise 10′?

        • zolf

          Not a problem. Al has a yacht.

      • beagal

        Hee,hee!

    • Authemis VICTORIOUS DEPLORABLE

      everything you do, even dying seems to do it these days. Just continue normally.

    • Angela Moore

      Let in 50 million immigrants who crave all consumer goods, use mountains of disposable diapers, drive high-emission SUVs and Trucks, and don’t recycle anything. That’s how.

      • tNJ

        The Leftists in this area ,while always getting mad if someone disputes against AGW(just listen to talk radio) have the biggest footprint-drive cars across the street instead of walking along with jamming every highway,are humongous so belching methane like mad, leave mounds of garbage in the parks. Of course they own a 20000 sq ft home with a Prius(along with a land yacht of a SUV)

        • Angela Moore

          So we’re politically conservative, live in the smallest house in the neighborhood by choice, own compact fuel-efficient cars, don’t do much unnecessary driving, ride bikes to buy groceries, recycled everything for 35 years, bought super efficient appliances, take only 8-min showers, have a natural yard and lawn, do all we can to support the wildlife around us, belonged to Nature Conservancy, Audubon, WWF before their politics became divisive.

          You can understand the hatred I have for hypocritical Libs after the years of sacrifices we’ve made. To have them name-call conservatives, and lump us under one sick black umbrella, all because we don’t embrace cultural destruction, open borders, NGOs and new world order. Let them come and try to take what’s left. We are ready. We help the Earth by re-loading! 🙂

      • Elizabeth Greene

        There are 4 billion people on Earth without running water. The 50 million immigrants you are worried about isn’t even a rounding error.

        • Jim

          Who’s fault is that? Certainly not ours.

        • CorpsemenFromAll57States

          And those 4 billion continue to reproduce in the least productive spots on this planet. And folks like you invent them to do so. That is not an accident, rounding error or anything but INTENTIONAL.

    • RedRyderz

      Become friends with global warming cultist, Leo Dicaprio and hang out with him. You’ll go on frequent private jet rides, limo cruises through the city and you can hop aboard his 450 foot yacht for cruises around the globe, assisting him with making the largest carbon hoofprint ever made.

    • Elizabeth Greene

      Maximizing carbon footprint? …. Off the top of my head that would be building a coal-powered thermal plant to pump heat into the permafrost and spread the coal ash onto polar ice to decrease it’s albedo.

      • Jim

        What?

  • e ray

    Wow, what a gruesome way to reduce a little bit of carbon footprint (or, bodyprint). Taking it to another level, maybe your body could be ground up and mixed in with fishmeal fed to farm-raised salmon? Or pigs?

  • zolf

    And who’s to say the “water” won’t be shipped to recycling plants to be used in making “food?”

    • David Rodolff

      Soylent Green, anyone?

      • zolf

        Leave it to california. This is beyond sick.

    • Elizabeth Greene

      Potassium hydroxide is a strong base and will cause the body’s fat to form a soap. If you want to recycle, just bar it up.

      • zolf

        Adipose tissue also makes for a great fire.

  • Mike Auck

    First of all, the AGW religiuos fanatics need to put plastic bags over their heads tied off at the neck to contain the CO2 they produce, then they need to jump in the chemical vats to “save the planet”

  • beagal

    Traditionalists will still want to have ground burials. We know that cremations appeal to money conscious individuals. “The cost varies widely in the U.S., depending on location, but typically, funeral homes charge $150-$500 more for a water cremation than for one done with flames.”
    Depending on how this “catches on”, prices to be determined.

  • Nick Dixon

    Please just put me in a burlap bag and bury me.

  • cydcharisse

    I know, go f**k yourself.

  • anyonebutme2a .

    This will decimate the libtards voters.

  • 9-lander

    Just when you thought the land of fruits and nuts had provided a bumper-crop harvest of stupidity, this comes along.

    We’re going to need to reset the scales.

    Buncha dumbasses!

  • David Rodolff

    Just strap me to a 2000 pounder and drop me on Kim Jong Un’s head.
    Goin’ out in style!

  • Joseph P. Campbell

    Who comes up with this nonsense?

    • tNJ

      the numnut who needs more gov’t grants-keep em coming folks!

  • Vox Veritas

    “Soylent Green is…people.”

    Have a cup.

  • elwap0

    This stupidity is off the rails

  • doug1961

    WAIT!
    THERE’S an even better way to address “climate change” and the shrinking resource of land.
    Don’t waste the bodies by dissolving them
    Make soup out of them. Feed the growing population and the polar bears.

  • itbethetruth

    Soylent Green?

  • St8kout

    Hey, all you liberals, feel free to jump right in and dissolve yourselves, by this afternoon if possible.

  • cincyjs

    Potassium hydroxide (KOH) is made by electrolysis of potassium chloride (KCl) and this requires electrical energy from hydroelectric dams, coal plants, natural gas plants, some wind and some solar. Final preparation for shipping requires energy too – fork lifts etc.. Transporting in trains/trucks requires diesel fuel. If it is delivered in drums, some bulk breaking occurs somewhere (more fork lifts)and then there are the steel drums that it is filled from bulk then delivered via a diesel truck. If the drums are recycled that is a plus otherwise they may end up in a land fill. Polymer-lined steel drums are not generally recycled. The deceased’s body is heated to 320 degrees, presumingly by natural gas- CO2 emissions. Since the body is mostly water and water boils at 212 degrees there are likely some type of water vapor/volatile organics emissions too. Now the dissolved person is poured down the drain. But before this liquid person goes to the sewer treatment plant, he/she must be neutralized by a cheap acid like hydrochloric acid that also has a production/delivery etc cycle. The sewer treatment plant has environmentally impacting consumptions/emissions too.

    So if all these sources of energy consumption, waste water emissions, land fill use, and gaseous air emissions are tallied up, is this method really an environmental win over simple cremation that mainly just uses natural gas???

  • alan reyes

    The bizarre progressive hatred of humanity goes on past the grave.

  • Victro La

    The entire cremation only uses up the equivalent of around 30 gallons of petrol or around the amount of avgas used up to fly from New York to the Caribbean. Liberals are big on virtue signaling, even after they die. So flying 1000 miles to go to a global warming conference is just dandy, as long as it gives them the opportunity to slam some dead person for polluting the planet with a post-mortem carbon surge

  • Despicable/Deplorable_Me—(wi

    When I die, don’t bury me quick
    Spread a bucket of Honey around my D**k
    Lay me face down in the fresh green grass
    And tell the whole world to kiss my G** D*** A**.

  • hwobstj

    Huh. Rubbish.

  • Lionel Mandrake

    I’m going to be buried with 1000 gallons of bunker fuel and a permanent wick. The eternal dirty flame. I’ll also be buried face down so all the liberals can kiss my ass like a big, fat, pimply blarney stone.

  • AlwaysWrite

    Christians bury their dead and request burial for their own bodies. I don’t care about a fancy casket or need to be embalmed. My family can put me in a pine box stacked on ten others for all I care. But God forbid I desire anything but a burial.

  • Sheep, lemmings, and leftists are easily manipulated.
    zazzle.com/firstprinciples?rf=238518351914519699
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/00e12ab635fcc46e5e885698d988c4d2b510ee8a2d2c1d47cf3b8207620ef1b7.jpg

  • Michael Keith

    What a shock, leftist bs. The mercury content exposed in cremation is negligible . Alkaline disposal has been available in many markets in the U.S. the actual cost of the machine is astronomical. Not all caskets are Mahogany and expensive. It is only another option mad available to the consumer when death occurs. Liberal stupidity at its finest.

  • pugwis

    Ah, global warming. Whatever other wacko ideas come out of this joke, there will be opportunities to make a buck along with Al Gore and the other people who align themselves with this religion. The believers will jump on anything the new Pope blesses. Sign me up for a franchise. Maybe we can grind the bones for “organic” fertilizer. That will complete the idiocy.

  • Darius Jamil Greene

    The manufacture of potassium hydroxide requires energy. Quite a bit of energy. Potassium is found in nature like sodium…in the form of a salt. Quite a bit is found as the chloride which requires electrolysis to remove the chlorine. Much of it from potash, and it’s isolation from potash requires the application of heat…heat from fossil fuels or nuclear fission. It all requires heat from burning fuel orfrom electricity. Coal-fired plants, natural gas-fired plants, and nuclear plants have to create that electrical energy. I suspect that chemical liquifaction of a corpse actually requires more energy in the long run than immolation (traditional cremation). At least you can take the blast of heat from the highly-flammable corpse’s burning fat to heat water and make steam, and you can channel that steam to do productive work.

  • Jim

    Every time I think it just can’t possibly get any more stupid than this. The left proves me wrong! Even insanity must have a limit somewhere. There is simply no cure for stupid!

  • CorpsemenFromAll57States

    Those damn dead people…..

  • Charles_Miller

    And if your last request is to be buried, entombed or cremated by fire, the state just overrides your last request, right? This is about destroying human liberties, not “saving the earth”

Author

Lesley McClurg

Lesley McClurg is a reporter for KQED Science. She covers a broad swath of topics though she gravitates towards food science, environmental justice and mental health issues.

She is an Edward R. Murrow and Emmy award winning journalist. The Society of Environmental Journalists recognized her beat coverage of California's historic drought.

Her stories have aired on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered, Marketplace, Here and Now, Latino USA, and PBS NewsHour.

She's also reported for Capital Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio, KUOW and KCTS in Seattle.

You can find her on Twitter at @lesleywmcclurg.

You can find her KQED medical science stories, her environment stories, and general news stories.

