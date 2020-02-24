4 Steps to Help Students Discuss Real Issues and Tackle Misinformation

Digital Learning Day is February 27, 2020!

When students take the tools of digital media production into their own hands, they learn how media messages are shaped and how to shape their own messages — and their futures.

These classroom and professional learning resources can be used year round to increase media literacy and civic engagement with your students.

1. Get Students Talking About National Issues

Share powerful commentaries from the Let’s Talk About Election 2020 youth media challenge. Middle and high school students from across the U.S. are learning digital media literacy and civic engagement by researching policies and issues that impact their lives and communities. Co-hosted by National Writing Project, PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs and KQED. Teachers: You can join the challenge and add your class here.

2. Help Students Identify Misinformation and Bias

You can help your students understand how to analyze and evaluate the media landscape they are awash in everyday with these videos from the award-winning series Above the Noise, hosted on the free student discussion platform KQED Learn.

3. Bring Digital Media and STEM Together — at Last

Find practical tips for Why and How Civic Engagement Belongs in the STEM Classroom in this article by Science Education Manager Ilana Somasunderam. Then explore a customized list of the best resources for learning with media in STEM classrooms.

4. Treat Yourself to Some “Super” PD!

Common Sense Education called KQED Teach a “super PD resource for making media in the classroom.” You can take these free media-making and media literacy courses for educators online, at your own pace.

Ready to be recognized for your hard work? Earn PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by completing a set of competency-based micro-credentials. No seat-time required.