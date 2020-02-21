Three Diverse Youth Perspectives from the Let’s Talk About Election 2020 Challenge

These fresh, thought-provoking voices can inspire your students to share what they think about timely issues related to their lives, community and country.

Youth Have A Lot to Say About Civic Issues

These selections from the Let’s Talk About Election 2020 youth media challenge feature student commentaries from around the country that tackle a range of civic issues. These young people researched, wrote and produced a perspective piece that encapsulates how current policy debates impact their lives.

Mary Franklin Harvin/KQED

Want more youth voice? Check out these Youth Takeover stories.

These pieces were co-produced by San Francisco Bay Area teens with KQED staff as part of the annual Youth Takeover of KQED. All pieces are showcased on KQED digital, and some were aired on radio or TV.

Classroom Supports

Join the Let’s Talk About Election 2020 youth media challenge

Get access to a full suite of free curricular resources and classroom tools, and share your students’ media on the national showcase.

Dangerous Discussions: Voice and Power in My Classroom by Ursula Wolfe-Rocca

This thoughtful essay from the National Writing Project Network gives teachers practical tips for how to create the conditions for fair and balanced discussions when talking about issues like race, identity and representation in the classroom.