Connect with KQED at Spring CUE

KQED will be at Spring CUE in Palm Springs, California March 19-21 speaking on a variety of topics around media literacy, from youth civic engagement to culturally responsive teaching. Come to one (or more!) of our four sessions.

Bring Science Data to Life with Infographics

Thursday, March 19

2-3pm

Pueblo AB – Renaissance Hotel

Infographics can provide meaningful opportunities for students to collect, analyze and communicate data effectively in order to share their science stories with their communities. We’ll break down the process of creating infographics, discuss the most effective ways to visualize data, and you’ll get started creating your own science-based infographic using online tools.

Learning Objective #1

Participants will understand how infographics can be used to effectively represent data in a visual manner.

Learning Objective #2

Participants will understand how to create infographics using free online tools.

Session Standard

ISTE Standards for Students6c. Students communicate complex ideas clearly and effectively by creating or using a variety of digital objects such as visualizations, models or simulations.

Speakers: Mariana Garcia Serrato and Ilana Somasunderam

Get a head start! Register for the Making Infographics course on KQED Teach.

Culturally Responsive Teaching with Digital Portfolios

Thursday, March 19

2-3pm

Primrose C – Convention Center

Applying a culturally responsive lens to a digital portfolio invites meaning and rigor to the student classroom experience. Digital portfolios can support students in bringing their authentic selves to their learning. In this session, explore the elements of making goals, reflecting and asking students to take ownership of their learning journey. Discover how to bring culturally responsive teaching practices into your classroom using digital portfolios.

Learning Objective #1

Participants will apply a lens of culturally responsive teaching to digital portfolios.

Learning Objective #2

Participants will explore the essential components of digital portfolios. They will learn about tools for creating artifacts and reflecting on learning. They will also explore spaces for sharing learning with authentic audiences.

Session Standard

Designer: Educators design authentic, learner-driven activities and environments that recognize and accommodate learner variability.

Speakers: Ricardo Elizalde and Almetria Vaba

Get a head start! Register for the Digital Portfolios with Maker Ed course on KQED Teach.

Talk Before They Post: Using Video to Spark Digital Citizenship Discussions

Friday, March 20

2-3pm

Madera – Renaissance Hotel

All students need digital citizenship skills to participate fully in their communities and make smart choices online. Get your students to analyze their own experiences with topics like privacy and digital footprints, social media use and screen time using a collection of new videos and activities from KQED and Common Sense Education. Explore how to broach these sticky subjects with your students and find out how to make this an ongoing practice in your classroom.

Learning Objective #1

Participants will understand how videos can be a powerful tool to spark digital citizenship dialogue in their classrooms. Participants will try out strategies for digital citizenship dialogue, such as perspective-taking and slowing down

Learning Objective #2

Participants will know how to best approach conversations about digital citizenship with their students.

Session Standard

ISTE Standards for Students2. Students recognize the rights, responsibilities and opportunities of living, learning and working in an interconnected digital world, and they act and model in ways that are safe, legal and ethical.

Speakers: Theresa Gonzales, Rachel Roberson, and Sue Thotz

Get a head start! Register for KQED Learn.

Tackle the Election Before it Tackles You: Engage the Power of Student Voice in 2020

Friday, March 20

3:30-4:30pm

Mesquite A – Convention Center

Election 2020 is here, but you don’t have to tackle it alone. This session will explore ways middle and high school students are analyzing election issues and creating media to share their views and connect with peers across the nation. Whether your students are energized by or unsure about the upcoming election, you’ll leave with project ideas and plenty of resources to help them dive into civil and informed discussions and make their voices heard.

Learning Objective #1

Participants will leave with project ideas and resources to help students analyze information and create media to make their voices heard during the 2020 Election, as well as ways students can connect and collaborate with an authentic audiences across their communities and the country.

Learning Objective #2

Participants will get hands-on experience implementing resources from English and social studies teachers, modeling projects and activities designed to engage students in the upcoming election.

Session Standard

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.CCRA.W.6Use technology, including the Internet, to produce and publish writing and to interact and collaborate with others.

Speakers: Belinda Shillingburg, Robert Kelly, and Rachel Roberson

Get a head start! Sign up for the Let’s Talk About Election 2020 youth media challenge.