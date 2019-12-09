Meet the 2019-2020 Youth Advisory Board

Year four of KQED’s Youth Advisory Board is underway! This year, members were selected from Bay Area classrooms participating in the Youth Takeover of KQED News to give students a richer experience in the project.

Since Fall 2016, contributions from the Youth Advisory Board have directly impacted KQED’s Education services and tools as well as the greater KQED community. Their feedback shaped the look and feel of our YouTube series, Above the Noise, and members have represented the YAB at public events, conferences, and even on KQED’s airwaves!

This year members will…

Co-produce stories and on-air segments for the Youth Takeover.

Advise on topics and production of KQED’s award-winning YouTube series, Above the Noise .

. Offer feedback on different KQED services and programs.

Attend community events and serve as youth ambassadors.

Meet some of our high school students helping to shape our content and tools.

Taila L. Senior, Woodside High School Woodside, CA

If you could study one subject in school what would it be?

I enjoy writing, making podcasts, journaling, taking photos, filming, painting, drawing, reading, and going to concerts with friends.

The KQED show that matches your personality:

The California Report Magazine

What excites your about being on YAB?

I’m excited to help produce the Youth Takeover by collaborating with KQED producers as well as students from across the Bay Area.

Raul M. Senior, Richmond High School Richmond, CA

If you could study one subject in school what would it be?

Physics because it has a little bit of everything. It has math, writing and the ability to help you solve real world problems.

The KQED show that matches your personality:

Truth Be Told because I like to influence and be influenced by my culture.

What excites your about being on YAB?

The closer connections and influences I would make and receive from my fellow representatives and the rest of the Bay Area.

Chloe P. Junior, Woodside High School Woodside, CA

What’s a random fact about you?

I can make balloon animals! Making them is a nice way to de-stress. Also, they add a little bit of fun and color into my life, and I like using them as decorations for my room.

The KQED show that matches your personality:

I would be The Cooler. It’s funny, and it focuses on pop culture, which is a topic I am interested in and enjoy covering for my school newspaper.

What excites you about being on YAB? I am very excited to learn from KQED reporters. I love making podcasts and audio projects for my school newspaper, so I look forward to learning more about audio from reporters.

Vivianna B. Senior, Richmond High School Richmond, CA

If you could study one subject in school what would it be?

Photography. I love working with film cameras the most because developing the film is the best part.

The KQED show that matches your personality:

Rightnowish – I see myself as a very philosophical person but in a really relaxed and sort of chill manner.

What excites your about being on YAB?

I’m the most excited about simply adding my voice into the conversation and hopefully giving a perspective that other people can relate to.

Rae W. Sophomore, Lowell High School San Francisco, CA What do you like to do in your free time? In my free time I am either found behind a laptop screen working on an article or fictional story or at swim practice.

The KQED show that matches your personality:

What excites your about being on YAB?

I’m pumped about covering the election and working on spreading voter awareness.

Matthew P. Senior, Abraham Lincoln High School San Francisco, CA

If you could study one subject in school what would it be?

If I had to go to one class only I would have to say some sort of biotechnology class because it is interesting to learn about systems of life. I find it interesting to investigate how we can use living systems and ways of life to help cure diseases.

The KQED show that matches your personality:

I would be the science channel because science interests me the most and getting to know how things work in life. I would also be The Leap because I like to try to be adventurous in life.

What excites your about being on YAB?

I am excited to start working more with a larger radio station instead of a smaller one that could fit in a single cubicle at KQED.

Olivia S. Senior, Bishop O’Dowd High School Oakland, CA

What do you like to do in your free time? Working on a presidential campaign, watching Gossip Girl, playing with my new kitty (still looking for names)

If you could study one subject in school what would it be?

AP Gov. Could listen to lectures from my teacher Ms. Sussman for hours!

The KQED show that matches your personality:

Political Breakdown. 100%.

What excites your about being on YAB?Entering my second year on YAB, I am excited to contribute to Youth Takeover via live shows. Also, I’m super pumped to see where Michael Krasny sits in our new building.

Laiba N. Junior, El Cerrito High School El Cerrito, CA

What do you like to do in your free time? Spend time with my family.

The KQED show that matches your personality:

Above the Noise

What excites your about being on YAB?I am super grateful to be a part of such a wonderful and talented team. I am looking forward to being able to voice my opinions on important issues. As well as getting the opportunity to collaborate with other teens like me from the Bay Area.

Melina K. Junior, Santa Clara High School Santa Clara, CA

What do you like to do in your free time? Paint!

The KQED show that matches your personality:

The Cooler

What excites your about being on YAB?

I can’t wait to be surrounded by other students who share my passion for storytelling, and I’m excited to see and be a part of a real-world example of the impact of journalism.

What’s a random fact about you?

I used to film a fake talk show called “The Buzz” in elementary school that my friends watched.

Sofia G. Junior, Bishop O’Dowd High School Oakland, CA

If you could study one subject in school what would it be?

I would choose to study the subject of history all the time because I find it very intriguing how the American society came to be after years and years of changing and evolving. Also, I find the topic on early nineteenth century reformers quite fascinating.

The KQED show that matches your personality:

ost definitely KQED’s podcast Bay Curious and to go more in depth – Sasha Khokha’s “How Rocky Road Ice Cream Got Its Start in Oakland.” This story especially reached out to me because I grew up walking to the local ice cream parlor in my neighborhood at least once a week – all for one scoop of deliciously crafted Rocky Road Ice Cream.

What excites your about being on YAB?

I am very much excited to work with like-minded youth who are willing to share their ideas and opinions without worry towards judgement. I look forward to working with more journalists and producers in receiving advice and critical feedback in prep for the Youth Takeover.