Register Now for Facilitated Courses on KQED Teach

Learn a new media-making skill in just one week.

KQED Teach facilitated courses are like an online PD bootcamp. KQED Teach self-paced courses are always online for free, but these one-week sessions provide daily email prompts that help you commit to and complete the process of learning media-making skills you can then integrate into your teaching.

Each week-long course takes about 15-30 min/day to complete. You can do that work whenever it fits in your schedule. And, at the end, you will have created evidence that can support applying for a micro-credential that leads to PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification.

Sign up for a free, facilitated course now.

Making Memes & GIFs , Oct 7-13

Learn how you can use memes and gifs in your teaching, and get practice in analyzing this media format.

Associated micro-credential: Making Media for Classroom Use: Images, Graphics and Interactives)



Finding & Evaluating Information , Oct 21-27

Between misinformation, advertising and algorithms, it can be hard to know how to find reliable online sources. Build your source-checking skills in this one-week facilitated course.

Associated micro-credential: Evaluating Online Information

Making Infographics , Nov 18-24

Make your very own infographic! In this course, you’ll learn how to use visual design and data to tell a story.

Associated micro-credential: Making Media for Classroom Use: Images, Graphics and Interactives



Safety & Privacy in Participatory Culture, Jan 13-17

In this course, you’ll learn how to support your students’ safety and privacy online so they can get started making media!

Associated micro-credentials: Evaluating Online Tools for Classroom Use and Creating a Code of Conduct



The California Department of Education (CDE) recently highlighted KQED Teach and PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by KQED as the go-to professional learning resources for media literacy for teachers in the state.