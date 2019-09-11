KQED-Nominated California Academy of Sciences Joins 100Kin10 Partner Network

In 2016 KQED joined 100Kin10, a national organization dedicated to solving the STEM teacher shortage by 2021. This year, KQED had the honor of nominating our regional STEM education partner the California Academy of Sciences to the network, and we are delighted they’ve now joined the network along with 40 new partners, including Chicago Public Schools, National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, Council of Chief State School Officers, among others. Cal Academy is a leader locally, nationally and internationally in exemplary STEM education resources and programs for teachers and students alike, and their contributions to 10Kin10 will strengthen and elevate the entire network.

“Cal Academy has been a critical KQED partner in our shared efforts to provide real-world STEM teaching and learning resources for teachers and to support students in practicing civic and civil dialogue around science topics that directly impact our communities.” says KQED science education manager Ilana Somasunderam.

KQED provides free resources for STEM/STEAM educators to integrate media literacy and student voice into learning.

This is the seventh and final cohort of partners for 100Kin10 during its first 10 years. The organization launched in 2011 as an answer to President Obama’s call during his 2011 State of the Union address to train 100,000 new STEM teachers in a decade. 100Kin10 is on track to exceed its goal of training 100,000 teachers by 2021, with more than 68,000 teachers currently trained.

“Developing skilled, confident STEM educators is the best way to ensure that all students understand the relevance of STEM to their lives, and develop the STEM skills and knowledge they need for their future,” says Dr. Elizabeth Babcock, California Academy of Sciences Chief Public Engagement Officer. “Joining this amazing network focused on a shared commitment to STEM teaching and learning at scale is tremendously exciting. We look forward to participating and supporting the 100Kin10 partnership beyond the finish line.”

The final round of growth specifically focuses on 100Kin10’s latest project: tackling what they’ve identified as the root causes of the STEM teacher shortage. If solved, these “catalysts”—which include bonuses, scholarships or loan forgiveness for STEM teachers, increasing professional development, and state tracking of STEM teacher supply and demand—would more sustainably end the teacher shortage.

“This final group, including the Academy, is a welcome addition as we enter our final push in achieving our goal and look toward the future in solving systemic issues around the teacher shortage in America,” says Talia Milgrom-Elcott, 100kin10’s executive director. “Each organization is doing incredible, inspiring work to build the movement for better, bolder and more accessible STEM education. We’re thrilled to have them as our newest partners in collaboration, learning and continuous improvement to creatively solve the STEM teacher crisis.”