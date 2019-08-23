Meet the 2018-2019 Youth Advisory Board!

Members of the 2018-2019 Youth Advisory Board represent 15 high schools from all over the Bay Area. Check out some highlights from the year!

More Highlights!

YBCA’s Calling Youth to Power convening in San Francisco!

Youth Advisory Board members in the Youth Takeover!

Since Fall 2016, contributions from the Youth Advisory Board have directly impacted KQED’s Education services and tools as well as the greater KQED community. Their feedback shaped the look and feel of our YouTube series, Above the Noise, and members have represented the YAB at public events, conferences, and even on KQED’s airwaves!