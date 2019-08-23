KQED Youth Advisory Board Program Eligibility

Program Requirements

A high school student in grades 9-12 attending a school participating in the 2019-2020 Youth Takeover.

An interest in media, media production and/or at least one of our key areas of interest: News, Arts, Science, Education

An interest in advising and giving input on various KQED programs, products and initiatives.

Able to attend monthly after-school meetings at KQED in San Francisco and in a East Bay location (TBD) and occasional community events.

Complete a one-year term from October to May. (For non-seniors, members are eligible to serve up to two years.)

Immediate family members of KQED staff are ineligible.

Whether you’re outgoing or on the shy side, being comfortable working in a group and a willingness to share your opinion is essential (and we’ll provide the tools and support to do that!).

We love creative thinkers; people who don’t necessarily fit in a box; those who can represent non-mainstream, underrepresented voices; and anyone who’s curious and excited about all kinds of media—social media, video, podcasts, blogs and more.

When is it?

The Youth Advisory Board meets once a month from 4:30pm to 6:30pm on Tuesdays (SF) and Wednesdays (East Bay) during the school year. Any additional meet-ups, including community events, will be announced throughout the school year.

Where is it?

Meetings will be held at KQED, located at 50 Beale St, 5th Floor in downtown San Francisco and at a location in the East Bay (TBD).



Compensation

Transportation funds are available for those who may have challenges with traveling to and from meetings. Youth Advisory Board members receive a numerous thank you gifts throughout the year. Plus, yummy snacks during meetings.

FAQs

My school isn’t in the Youth Takeover. Can I still apply to be on YAB?

Not this year, unfortunately. We have previously held an open call for applications, but have decided to limit participation to Youth Takeover classrooms.

Why did chose to limit participation to Youth Takeover classrooms?

We saw our greatest need for youth feedback and direct participation in the Youth Takeover project. Working with students directly involved in the project makes

I was hoping to apply, and I still want to stay connected. Are there other ways to stay involved with KQED?

So glad that you care about your local public media station! We still want to hear from you! Occasionally our Above the Noise team seeks feedback from teens. More details coming soon!

Are there internships at KQED for high school students?

We currently offer internships for applicants age 18 and older. Learn more!

Questions? Email us at youthmedia@kqed.org.