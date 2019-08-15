KQED Fulfills California Department of Education Media Literacy Mandate

When California passed a new law requiring the state to provide instructional resources on media literacy to all of California’s teachers, KQED teamed up with the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California School Library Association to fulfill the mandate. The result is now live and available to all teachers at CDE Media Literacy Resources. This site highlights KQED Teach and PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by KQED as the go-to professional learning resources for media literacy.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond said in his announcement that “These resources will assist educators in the classroom as they teach students how to access, use, evaluate, and integrate the information they read or hear online.” He described why media media literacy is more pressing than ever: “Students are bombarded by information from a wide range of sources. Being media-literate is a skill that can not only help them become critical thinkers, but can also help in all areas of their education and future as informed and active civically engaged citizens.”

California is one of several states that have recently passed media literacy legislation, but few states have comprehensive resources lists to help teachers. The six-month partnership that built the CDE Media Literacy Resources site builds on KQED’s longstanding relationship with educational leaders throughout the state who view KQED as a trusted source for educational media and services and a foundational component of media literacy professional learning. KQED and the CDE will continue to collaborate to keep the resource site fresh.

KQED Teach is platform with free, online, self-paced courses on teaching media literacy and media-making skills. Educators learn by doing with project-based, hands-on courses in a supportive community. They can learn at their own pace or join a facilitated cohort. PBS Media Literacy Educator Certification by KQED is a competency based, on demand shareable credential verifying educators’ media literacy skills.