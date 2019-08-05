When Is Your Brain Ready for Social Media?

What percentage of 11 and 12 year olds have social media?

An estimated 20% of kids between 8-12 years old, are using social media — despite rules on most platforms that require users to be at least 13 to create an account.

Why is the age limit for Social Media 13?

Congress passed a law called the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in 1998 due to concerns about companies or other random people online collecting information from kids–like their name, phone number–and later photos and location–without parents’ knowledge. The law considered children a “vulnerable” group that should be protected from data mining.

How does social media negatively affect youth?

Research shows that most kids start experimenting with sharing their own data online when they’re 11 to 13, but don’t start to understand the risks and the consequences of what they do online until they are 14 to 16. If kids are active online, they have more chances of experiencing online predators, identity theft, cyberbullying, and people accessing their personal information. Another study found that kids’ brains are still developing and highly sensitive to acceptance and rejection.

How does social media positively affect youth?

Some research shows that social media can make young teens feel more confident and less lonely and depressed. They can use social media to find support for everything from organizing around a cause to dealing with mental illness.

