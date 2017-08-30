Summer Of Love

Meet the Ace of Cups, the Haight’s (Almost) Forgotten All-Girl Band

The Haight-Ashbury of 1967 was a place of endless possibility: new ways of living, an influx of ideas, and political and cultural revolution were in the air. And yet amidst this “anything goes” scene, one band still stuck out as an anomaly.

The Ace of Cups didn’t set out to be an all-girl band. The group’s original five members — Mary Gannon, Marla Hunt, Denise Kaufman, Mary Ellen Simpson and Diane Vitalich — came together guided by the communal spirit that blanketed Summer of Love-era San Francisco. Up to that point, most all-female bands had worn matching outfits and played cover songs. But with original songs that reflected their circumstances, the Ace of Cups played with groups like The Band, Jefferson Airplane, and even Jimi Hendrix, an avowed fan.

Despite their impact in San Francisco, in the intervening years the Ace of Cups were relegated to footnote status, all but written out of history books. But now, having kept in touch, four of the five original band members are about to enter a new chapter. Watch above to follow their journey. – Kevin L. Jones

  • pjkrupka

    Go gals! Cool class. What a trip.

  • Chiwashere

    This is fantastic!!

  • Gary Coates

    Brava, Kelly Whalen and KQED. Fifty summers of love and more to come from San Francisco.

  • Please bring them back!

  • Taylor Ward

    Love these women! Thanks for this story, I had never heard of them before.

  • Chris Emery

    Yay. I got to see them at Bullfrog Music Festival in 1969 and then about 10 years ago at the Oregon Country Fair. I hope to see them again, they rock.

  • Jamie Ader

    I have a record label in Europe and would love to work w you!

  • C M Concepcion

    I was a child at the time and living in the East Coast, so I never heard of them until now. They sound amazing.

  • Micheline Berry

    Love Denise Kaufman and the enduring power of these badass women and their music!

Author

Kelly Whalen

Kelly Whalen is a multimedia producer for KQED Arts.

